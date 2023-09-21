Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Strong economic growth lifts odds on another OCR hike

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Mortgage rates may rise again as the economy stays stronger than expected.

Mortgage rates may rise again as the economy stays stronger than expected.

Good news - the economy is not in recession. Bad news - stronger growth probably means mortgage rates going higher.

They don’t call economics the dismal science for nothing.

The economy grew 0.9 per cent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business