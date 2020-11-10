Strong domestic economies defy Covid-19 impacts for Mainfreight half-year performance

Mainfreight has weathered the Covid-19 storm well. Photo / Sarah Ivey

New Zealanders and Australians with money burning a hole in their pockets from low interest rates and Covid-frustrated travel plans have helped drive up half-year profit and revenue for freight and logistics company Mainfreight.

Net profit for the six months to September 30 nudged $73 million, compared to $59m for the same period last year while revenue lifted 7.2 per cent or $108.3m to $1.6 billion.

The company will pay an interim dividend of 30c per share, 20 per cent up on last year's interim dividend. It expects its full-year result to be "much improved" on last year's.

Managing director Don Braid said the highlight of the result was strong performances in the New Zealand and Australian operations, where consumer demand for goods was driving a very contested supply chain and challenging handling capacity.

Strong domestic and international volumes in the New Zealand operation had redressed the impact of the Covid-19 level 4 restrictions in April and May.

Profit before tax in the Australian business was up 104 per cent or AU$15.6m at AU$30.5m.

Braid said economists' "doom and gloom" projections for New Zealand had not played out.

Domestic economic activity in countries served by Mainfreight was strong - "provided you're in the right industry", which Mainfreight was with fewer aircraft operating and shipping companies downsizing due to the pandemic.

Group operating cashflows were $188.5m, up from $123m in the prior year, reflecting increased profitability and strong cash collection.

Net debt dived $41.9m to $115.4m, with gearing ratios falling to 10.4 per cent from 14 per cent in March this year.

Capital expenditure was also trimmed to $54.8m. The company expects capital expenditure for the full year ending March 31 to be in the range of $103m. A further $114m was estimated for capex in the 2022 financial year.

Covid-19 had disappointing impacts on the Americas and European businesses but Braid said he was still "very proud" of them.