A wellbeing report shows financial advisers are feeling stressed, but still love the job. Photo / 123RF

Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem. Today, it's what you can do to manage stress levels at work.

What do you do if you love your job, but it’s stressing you out?

That’s the question many financial advisers seem to be asking themselves, after wellbeing research showed 50 per cent say they feel burned out or stressed, and 52 per cent say they feel as though they can never keep up.

That’s from the New Zealand Financial Advisers Wellbeing Report 2023, supported by AIA New Zealand.

The issue being: Only 10 per cent of them say they aren’t happy in their job.

So when there’s a lot happening, but you don’t want to quit, how do you manage it all?

For the latest episode, I talked to Sharron Botica, chief distribution officer at AIA New Zealand.

