Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stocks mark worst month in years as Donald Trump’s tariffs loom

By Danielle Kaye and Joe Rennison
New York Times·
6 mins to read

The S&P 500 ended March with its steepest monthly decline in more than two years. Photo / Getty Images

The S&P 500 ended March with its steepest monthly decline in more than two years. Photo / Getty Images

Markets around the world have wavered as fear and uncertainty over tariffs and trade wars rattle investors.

The S&P 500 ended March with its steepest monthly decline in more than two years, driven by uncertainty about the scope of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which investors fear could accelerate inflation,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.