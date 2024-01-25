Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: Will the Super Fund snap up a stake in Powerco?

Duncan Bridgeman
By
6 mins to read
Powerco manages gas and electricity networks in the central and lower North Island. Photo / Bevan Conley

Powerco manages gas and electricity networks in the central and lower North Island. Photo / Bevan Conley

The potential sale of a majority stake in North Island electricity distributor Powerco is an interesting proposition and one that is likely to attract plenty of interest - including possibly from the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business