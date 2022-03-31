Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: Will investors cough up for Air NZ?

9 minutes to read
Air New Zealand still faces plenty of challenges ahead. Photo / File

Air New Zealand still faces plenty of challenges ahead. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Institutional investors have largely steered clear of Air New Zealand in the past few years, while retail investors have dived in.

But that could change with the airline's $2.2 billion recapitalisation plan announced on Wednesday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.