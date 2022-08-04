Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: Why Kiwi Wealth sale price could be lower than expected

7 minutes to read
Combining Fisher Funds and Kiwi Wealth would make it the third largest player in the market. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Combining Fisher Funds and Kiwi Wealth would make it the third largest player in the market. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

The sale of Kiwi Wealth appears to be virtually a done deal, with just the final details to be ironed out with preferred bidder TA Associates/Fisher Funds.

Stock Takes understands an announcement is likely to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.