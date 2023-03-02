Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Stock Takes: What’s behind Restaurant Brand’s billion-dollar valuation slump?

Tamsyn Parker
By
8 mins to read
Restaurant Brands operates the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand. Photo / Paul Estcourt

A year ago, Restaurant Brands’ market capitalisation stood at $1.82 billion. Today, the company is worth just under $770 million. How has more than a billion dollars disappeared?

Sure, the entire market has sunk over

