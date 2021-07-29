Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: The cloud overhanging NZ's electricity generators

6 minutes to read
Genesis Energy's Huntly power station. Photo / NZ Herald

Genesis Energy's Huntly power station. Photo / NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

A cloud of uncertainty overhangs the energy sector while the Electricity Authority (EA) reviews competition in the wholesale electricity market.

The review covers the period from 2018 to early 2021, including analysis of spot and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.