Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Stock Takes: The $2 billion stock poised to exit the NZX

9 minutes to read
Z Energy looks likely to exit the share market leaving a $2 billion hole to fill. Photo / File

Z Energy looks likely to exit the share market leaving a $2 billion hole to fill. Photo / File

NZ Herald
By Tamsyn Parker, Grant Bradley and Chris Keall

Z Energy looks set to delist from the New Zealand stock exchange after Ampol this week received Commerce Commission approval to buy the stock.

Jarden analyst Grant Swanepoel said there were still some conditions to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.