Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: More pain to come for New Zealand sharemarket

9 minutes to read
The Warehouse is likely to be impacted by consumers feeling the pressure on their wallets from higher mortgage rates. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Warehouse is likely to be impacted by consumers feeling the pressure on their wallets from higher mortgage rates. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

New Zealand's benchmark share index has suffered its worst start to the year since 2008 - and there's likely to be more pain still to come.

The NZX50 fell 16.6 per cent between the start

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.