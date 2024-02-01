Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: Market braces for earnings decline, Mainfreight shines

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Mainfreight has seen a return to favour on the sharemarket. Photo / Alex Cairns

Mainfreight has seen a return to favour on the sharemarket. Photo / Alex Cairns

The sharemarket is bracing itself for what is looking like one of the worst December earnings seasons on record.

Brokers Forsyth Barr expects to see a median year-on-year earnings per share decline of 4.8 per

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business