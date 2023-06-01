Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: In from the cold? Market re-rates retirement village stocks

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Retirement village stocks rebounded in May. Photo / File

Retirement village stocks rebounded in May. Photo / File

Retirement village stocks have been out of favour for some time, but that all changed last month.

Investors, perhaps sensing a shift in sentiment in the residential property market, returned to the sector.

Over the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business