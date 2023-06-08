Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: Has Tip Top’s owner been left with a sour taste in its mouth?

Tamsyn Parker
By
6 mins to read
Fonterra sold Tip Top to Froneri in 2019.

Fonterra sold Tip Top to Froneri in 2019.

Four years after Froneri acquired Tip Top from Fonterra for $388 million, it seems that it might not have been such a sweet deal.

Latest accounts from Froneri - a joint venture between Nestle and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business