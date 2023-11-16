Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: Has the market turned after a shocker past couple of years?

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Contact's Tauhara geothermal project has been delayed.

Contact's Tauhara geothermal project has been delayed.

The past two-and-a-half years have been a shocker for the sharemarket.

Since the S&P/NZX50 reached a peak of 13,643.78 on January 8, 2021, it’s mostly been downhill, reflecting sharply higher interest rates.

Until this month.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business