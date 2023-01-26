Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Stock Takes: Don’t mention the ‘R’ word

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Genesis Energy has benefited from high rainfall. Photo / Supplied

Genesis Energy has benefited from high rainfall. Photo / Supplied

The consensus is that the New Zealand economy will slow this year, so what will that mean for the sharemarket?

If there are two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, that will constitute a recession.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business