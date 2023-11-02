Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: Can cash-strapped Synlait find a buyer for Dairyworks?

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Synlait Milk appears less confident that its Dairyworks business will sell.

Synlait Milk appears less confident that its Dairyworks business will sell.

Synlait Milk’s Pokeno site visit for institutional investors this week revealed little but offered a few clues about what might happen next for the cash-strapped dairy processor.

The company’s Dairyworks business

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business