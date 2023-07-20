Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: Call for Pacific Edge board shake-up

Duncan Bridgeman
By
8 mins to read
Pacific Edge holds its annual shareholders' meeting next week amid an uncertain time for the cancer diagnostic company. Photo / Thinkstock

Pacific Edge holds its annual shareholders' meeting next week amid an uncertain time for the cancer diagnostic company. Photo / Thinkstock

As Pacific Edge ponders its future in light of the uncertainty surrounding Medicare insurance coverage for its Cxbladder tests, shareholders are beginning to question the company’s governance structure and capital management.

Stock Takes understands a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business