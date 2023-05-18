Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stock Takes: A capital raise for Synlait? Or maybe something stronger

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
Synlait Milk is struggling to perform. Photo / File

Synlait Milk is struggling to perform. Photo / File

Is Synlait Milk heading for a capital raise, or is there a more radical answer to its balance sheet problems?

Alongside its April 24 earnings downgrade, Synlait said it continued to actively engage with its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business