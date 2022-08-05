Voyager 2021 media awards
Steven Joyce: Hiding the welcome mat is making NZ poorer

6 minutes to read
Anthony Albanese doesn't just want to be best mates with Jacinda Ardern - he wants Kiwi workers. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Steven Joyce

OPINION:

More data points this week suggest the New Zealand economy is becoming a slow-moving train wreck.

Wage inflation is officially at the highest level in 14 years — back to increases last

