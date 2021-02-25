Steel & Tube turns loss turned into profit, resuming dividend payments

Mike Malpass, Steel & Tube CEO. Photo / supplied

Steel & Tube's revenue dropped because of Covid but the company turned last year's interim loss into a profit and has decided to resume paying shareholders a dividend.

Revenue fell 2.5 per cent from $232m last year to $226.3m in the half-year to December 31, 2020 but last year's net loss after tax $37m loss was converted into a $4.3m net after-tax profit.

A turnaround in performance and the improved economic outlook supported the resumption of dividends, the company said.

"Given the turnaround in performance and the improved economic outlook, the board has been pleased to resume dividend payments with an interim dividend of 1.2cps in line with Steel & Tube's dividend policy of 60 per cent to 80 per cent of net profit after tax," it said.

The company said it had a strong balance sheet with all debt repaid and $23.9m cash in bank to support capital investment and growth strategy.

Operating cash flow increased 40 per cent to $24m.

Mark Malpass, chief executive said: "The results of the significant efforts to deliver a turnaround in financial performance are starting to be seen, with sustainable cost reductions."

As long as Covid had no further impact, a final dividend is expected in line with policy, the company said. That assumed current trading performance and no further problems due to the pandemic.

Around 53 per cent of sales went to the construction and infrastructure sector, 36 per cent to manufacturing and 11 per cent to merchandising and other sectors. The business sells reinforcing steel, purlins, roofing, rural products, flooring and piping systems, fastenings, chain and rigging equipment and stainless steel equipment.

It noted $2.2m "savings in employee costs through the accelerated organisation restructure" lately.