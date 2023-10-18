Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stats NZ to deliver more in-depth monthly inflation data, including booze, fuel and travel

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
By adding petrol, travel and alcohol, StatsNZ will be publishing monthly price changes for around 44 per cent of New Zealand household spending,

By adding petrol, travel and alcohol, StatsNZ will be publishing monthly price changes for around 44 per cent of New Zealand household spending,

New Zealanders will soon get more regular insight into the cost of living with Stats NZ announcing it will release monthly price change data for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, petrol and diesel, domestic and international

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business