Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Starbucks overhaul: 900 staff axed and stores shut amid $1b turnaround plan

Daniel Woolfson
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Starbucks job cuts and store closures as sales slump hit the coffee chain. Photo / Getty Images

Starbucks job cuts and store closures as sales slump hit the coffee chain. Photo / Getty Images

Starbucks plans to close scores of cafes and sack 900 people in a push to turn around the struggling coffee chain.

Brian Niccol, the company’s chief executive, outlined the plans in a letter to employees this week. He said the chain would shut locations that were unable to “deliver a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save