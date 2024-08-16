Annually, Niccol will earn a $1.6m salary plus a target cash bonus worth about $3.6m depending on how Starbucks performs. That is in addition to a long-term equity grant with an annual target value of $23m, to be paid out over multiple years.

“The (Starbucks) board’s willingness to pay such a high price is testament to the faith they have in Niccol,” said Ben Silverman, vice-president of research at Verity, an analytics firm.

“But he’s going to have to prove that he’s worth it because his annual compensation is about 75% higher than that of his predecessor.”

Last year Niccol’s total pay at Chipotle was $22.5m, while the value of his unrealised gains from past equity incentive grants was more than $82m, according to a regulatory filing.

The package from Starbucks comes with an unusual perk: Niccol would not be required to move to its Seattle headquarters, according to the filing.

Instead, the company will establish a “small remote office” in Newport Beach, California — the city to which Niccol had moved Chipotle’s headquarters from Denver — plus pay for an assistant of his choosing.

A 'small remote office' will be established for the new CEO in Newport Beach, California. Photo / Beth Coller, The New York Times

Only five other executives were awarded pay packages worth more than $100m in 2023, according to a June report from Equilar, a pay data company, of the largest US companies by revenue. Such contracts are particularly unusual outside the financial and technology sectors.

Niccol’s target annual remuneration would be 83% above the median target at other S&P 500 restaurant groups, such as Chipotle, Darden, Yum Brands and McDonald’s, said Courtney Yu, director of research at Equilar.

“Brian Niccol has proven himself to be one of the most effective leaders in our industry, generating significant financial returns over many years,” Starbucks said, adding that his pay was “tied directly to the company’s performance and the shared success of all of our stakeholders”.

When Starbucks hired Narasimhan from UK-based consumer products group Reckitt in 2022, he was offered a package valued at more than $28m.

This included a base salary of $1.3m, annual cash bonuses worth up to $2.6m and annual equity awards with a target value of $13.6m.

In addition, Starbucks agreed to pay Narasimhan a $1.6m signing on bonus in cash and $9.25m in equity to compensate him for incentives he gave up by leaving Reckitt.

Starbucks did not detail the terms of Narasimhan’s severance payout.

Written by: Gregory Meyer, Maria Heeter and Patrick Temple-West in New York

© Financial Times