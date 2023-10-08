Equities are in for a bearish 12 months as Treasury yields hit new highs, with New Zealand's stock exchange possibly overvalued by as much as 30 per cent - warns investment management firm Forsyth Barr.

The New Zealand stock exchange could fall by around 10 per cent as long-dated bond yields hit highs not seen since 2007.

Fresh research from fund management firm Forsyth Barr suggests our equity market, when compared to the moves in the fixed income market, may be overvalued by as much as 30 per cent - although they say a decline of that degree is obviously unlikely.

“I don’t want to be called Doctor Doom here,” senior equity research analyst Aaron Ibbotson told Markets with Madison.

“[But,] it doesn’t make you feel extremely comfortable.

“We do not expect that degree of sell-off by any stretch of the imagination, but we have pretty much no meaningful outperform ratings [for yield-sensitive NZX-listed stocks].”

A 10 per cent drop over the next 12 months was more realistic, he said, although he wasn’t forecasting that per se.

For a deeper correction to occur, he said the market would need to re-establish its historical relationship with long-dated bond yields.

“Today, that relationship has pretty much totally broken down.”

The US 10-year yield hit a 16-year high of around 4.8 per cent this month, although that has come off slightly, and the NZ 10-year was sitting above 5 per cent, a 12-year high. Typically, that puts downward pressure on equities.

The NZX was one of the most interest rate-sensitive markets in the developed world, he said, because many of the companies listed on it were tied to real assets, such as commercial property, ports, telecommunications and power generators.

“It does look strange to us how little the equity market has reacted to to what’s happening in in in the bond market.

“In our view it is a little bit of a stand-off at the moment.”

