Squeezed airport’s plea: Don’t take frustration out on frontline staff

Passenger numbers are recovering quickly at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Airport is warning of delays and queues as travel surges around Christmas and is urging passengers not to take frustration out on frontline staff.

While there have only been a few cases, some customers have abused workers.

Staff shortages and Covid-19 sickness have hit as passenger numbers head for pre-pandemic levels.

Jet fuel rationing over the past week has disrupted some international flights.

Some have been forced to divert en route to take on fuel - and there have been increased problems with delayed and misplaced baggage.

Christchurch Airport is also asking for patience and understanding as it deals with its busiest season for two years, and Air New Zealand has also warned of delays.

At Auckland Airport, Scott Tasker said the airport expected to see about 50,000 people flying in and out of New Zealand on December 24 and Christmas Eve.”

‘‘It’s a very different place to where Auckland Airport was 12 months ago, when just over 2700 people arrived and departed internationally those same two days.’' said Tasker, Customer and Aeronautical Commercial GM.

While travel demand has ramped up fast there were still challenges across the system as the industry recovered from the pandemic.

Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's GM Customer and Aeronautical Commercial. Photo / Dean Purcell.

“Most of the businesses and organisations at the airport are still struggling to fill vacant roles and uptick in Covid case numbers isn’t helping. Our teams are all working really hard to get people where they need to be this summer holiday, but there are times when there may be delays and queues,” said Tasker.

“We realise this can be frustrating for travellers but ask that you don’t take it out on the frontline staff at the airport – they are there to help get you to your destination safely, not be abused. We’re only talking about a small minority of passengers here, but it can be pretty tough for staff working in public-facing roles.’'

At Auckland Airport there are about 1600 jobs vacant across airlines, suppliers and government agencies.

Tasker said the demand for travel – both domestically and internationally – has been extremely high and airlines have worked hard to add in capacity.

The airport was now at about 70 per cent of international airline seat capacity compared to 2019.

But load factors – the number of passengers booked on each flight – are extremely high.

‘‘We’re seeing this in our forecast numbers, where there are no days that stand out as being noticeably busier – it’s going to be consistently busy across the summer travel period.”

Air New Zealand has issued the same warning of queues and delays.

On December 23 it will carry more than 55,000 customers heading away on their holiday break – up from 31,000 or 77 per cent on last year when international borders were closed.

More than 50,000 customers are also expected to fly on December 15, 16, 22, 27 and 28.

Tasker said staff felt pride in the work they did.

‘’They were proud to keep New Zealand protected during the pandemic and they’re proud to play a big part in our reconnection with the world.”

Meanwhile, a million passengers are expected through Christchurch Airport this month and next in what will be its busiest summer in two years.

Chief aeronautical and commercial officer Justin Watson said travel rebounded strongly after the Covid pandemic’s arrival, so domestic and international arrivals and departures will be up on the previous two festive seasons.

“It’s exciting to already see increased numbers of people through the terminal for what will perhaps be their first family gathering in some time,” he said.

Watson said the key to a stress-free airport visit in the coming weeks was preparation.

“We ask people to give themselves a little more time when they come to the airport. That includes working out how long it’ll take to get here in Christmas traffic, considering where to park and perhaps booking it online ahead of time.

“Passengers should check airline guidelines and flight schedules before they arrive and have all luggage, including carry-on, under weight limits. With that many people on flights, there won’t be extra room for extra bags,” he said.

“We hope everyone will be patient and understanding, with teams right across the campus doing their best to make Christmas a great experience for everyone.’'

Scott Tasker’s summer travel trips:

Plan ahead. Check traffic or public transport schedules, book your car park in advance, and give yourself plenty of time to check-in and get through security.

Contact your airline if worried about the jet fuel issue.

If there is something you need when you land that’s either irreplaceable or hard to replace – medication or a Christmas gift – make sure it’s in your carry on if your check-in luggage is misplaced.

When packing bags, double-check what’s in your luggage can be carried on an aircraft. Aviation Security remove around 130,000 noncompliant items a year from passenger bags. At the airport, speed up the security process by getting ready for screening. Get your laptop out, empty keys, coins and phone from your pockets, and listen for staff instructions.

Biosecurity New Zealand has increased work at the border to keep foot-and-mouth disease out, so expect some extra checks for arriving passengers.

Car parks are busier during the holidays so book parking in advance to get the best deal and double-check the journey to the car park. The main international car park to build a new transport hub.

Catch a taxi, rideshare, SkyDrive bus or take advantage of half-price public transport fares to try the train-bus connection via the AirportLink

Mobility card holders have the option of using the mobility valet for the same price as an international car park with the ease of parking right alongside the international terminal

The pickup/drop off areas at both terminals are running as normal, but the easiest way to pick up arriving passengers is to use one of two Wait Zones. Located just a few minutes’ drive from either terminal, the Wait Zones give you 30 minutes free parking until your traveller lets you know they’re ready and waiting for pick-up. Look for the bright pink Wait Zone signs.

Meeters and farewellers are welcome into the terminals, but check where you can park.

The Sunflower Hidden Disability lanyard is now recognised at Auckland Airport.

Busiest days at Auckland Airport

Top 3 days: International Arrivals

Sunday, January 8

Sunday, January 15

Sunday, December 18

Top 3 days: International Departures

Sunday, January 8

Friday, January 6

Saturday, January 7

Top 3 days: Domestic Arrivals

Friday, December 23

Friday 16 December 16

Thursday December 22

Top 3 days: domestic departures