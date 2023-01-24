Dawn Ostroff's role will be merged into the that of chief business officer. Photo / Getty Images

The Spotify executive who signed a multi-million dollar podcast deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is to leave the business amid mass layoffs.

Dawn Ostroff, the streaming company’s chief content and advertising officer, has “decided to depart Spotify”, according to chief executive Daniel Ek.

Her exit came as the Stockholm-headquartered company confirmed it would reduce its headcount by around 6 per cent, with around 600 people losing their jobs.

Ek, 39, said in a blog post: “In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth.”

Ostroff was the driving force behind Spotify’s investment in podcasting. She signed up the Sussex’s Archetypes series in a reported $25m deal with the couple’s production business Archewell Audio and oversaw an exclusive tie up to bring popular comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan to the platform.

Under Ostroff’s guidance, Spotify spent roughly $1b on exclusivity deals and acquisitions, including production company Gimlet. However, investors have begun to question the cost of the strategy amid mounting losses.

Spotify signed a $25m deal for the Sussex's Archetypes podcast series. Photo / Getty Images

While Netflix recently cited the success of its Harry & Meghan documentary in helping to boost its financial results, Spotify’s deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has not had the same impact.

After debuting as Spotify’s number one new podcast over the summer, by November the Duchess’ Archetypes podcast, featuring high-profile women such as Mariah Carey and Serena Williams, had slipped down its charts to number 22. The latest episode aired in November.

The Joe Rogan deal, said to be worth $200m, has also proved problematic. Artists including Neil Young pulled their music from Spotify in protest at what they claimed was Rogan’s spreading of Covid vaccine misinformation. Spotify was also forced to delete historic episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast after clips emerged of Rogan using a racial slur, which he apologised for.

Facing growing pressure, the streaming company had already moved to cut back on podcast spending, laying off some of the production teams at the divisions in October last year.

The restructuring announced on Monday will merge Ostroff’s role into the role of chief business officer. Ek said the move would ensure “efficiency, cost controls and speed up decision-making”.

Matt Deegan, an independent audio analyst, said Spotify had likely spent “over the odds” on buying podcasting businesses and signing star celebrities to its app. He said: “It’s no surprise they’re looking at what they spent on big deals and whether they need to do that going forward”.

Shares in Spotify rose 8 per cent in trading in New York. The company said the layoffs would cost between €35m and €45m ($57m-$75m).

The company joins other tech businesses in making sharp cuts to headcount after hiring rapidly during the pandemic. Last week, Google and Microsoft each announced thousands of layoffs as growth across the tech sector slows.

In a letter to Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai, Sir Chris Hohn, the billionaire founder of The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI), said the tech company’s layoffs did not cut deep enough to reduce bloat.

“The 12,000 jobs is a step in the right direction, but it does not even reverse the very strong headcount growth of 2022,” Hohn wrote. “Ultimately management will need to go further.”

Shares in US software giant Salesforce rose 4 per cent in New York on Monday after it emerged that activist investor Elliott Management had taken a stake.

Elliott, founded by billionaire investor Paul Singer, is known to agitate for change at companies, including for cost-cutting and divestments, to generate shareholder value.

Separately, Microsoft confirmed it had agreed to a “multi-billion dollar” investment in OpenAI, the start-up behind the digital chatbot ChatGPT, as it seeks to push into new markets to help kickstart growth.

The chatbot can give human-like answers and analysis to questions asked in plain English, adding to fears artificial intelligence tools could be about to shake up jobs across the tech sector.