US slaps Russia with oil, gas and energy sanctions, Covid infected healthcare staff can return to work and local councils may still have a voice in the Three Waters Reform in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

US slaps Russia with oil, gas and energy sanctions, Covid infected healthcare staff can return to work and local councils may still have a voice in the Three Waters Reform in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Spotify users are experiencing a widespread outage worldwide, with many saying the streaming platform has logged them out and asked them to reset the password.

Users are reporting issues on the app as well as on the music and podcast-provider's website.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" the Spotify Status account posted on Twitter.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

At the same time, Discord also appears to be experiencing issues, with many users reporting problems with delivering messages on the instant messaging platform.

We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix.



Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight! https://t.co/rq97JXSEFv — Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022

me pretending that spotify doesnt exist so it can come back faster pic.twitter.com/jzqh7bCoOQ — HAKNYEON DAY (@heartsdaIe) March 8, 2022