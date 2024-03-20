Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Spedding Road development underpins northwest’s growth corridor - Project Auckland

By Bill Bennett
6 mins to read
Spedding Road industrial warehouse

Spedding Road industrial warehouse

Spedding Road in Whenuapai is Auckland’s largest greenfield industrial development north of the airport.

Cameron Wilson, a director of Oyster Capital, which owns the site, says it is unusual for an Auckland development site because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business