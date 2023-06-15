Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Spark, Xero latest to raise pricing

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
Spark is ramping up its prices, among other tech service providers. Photo / Getty Images

Spark is ramping up its prices, among other tech service providers. Photo / Getty Images

Spark and Xero are the latest tech service providers to raise their prices, with rising costs blamed.

Xero has advised its customers of a raft rises today. For the cloud accounting firm’s Kiwi customers, its

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business