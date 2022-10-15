Space-based solar power: The incredible Kiwi invention electrifying the world

A Kiwi start-up whose wireless power-transmitting technology is attracting global interest has visions of harnessing solar energy from space. By Richard Woodd.

Imagine invisible beams of electricity powering ferries and electric aircraft, reaching into isolated areas, distributing power across the South Pacific, and connecting offshore wind farms to the grid.

Then imagine, if you can, that power coming from thousands of kilometres away in outer space, transmitted to Earth from orbiting power stations fitted with multitudes of solar panels. And etched into the critical transmission componentry are the words "Made in Aotearoa New Zealand".

In fact, the technology behind this potentially revolutionary leap forward has already been invented, patented, proto­typed and lab-tested by Kiwi scientists in Auckland and New Plymouth. Known as power beaming, it is attracting worldwide interest.

It's still very early days for the fledgling company behind the technology, Emrod, and it has yet to prove that it works outdoors. But that hasn't stopped founder and chief executive Greg Kushnir telling anyone who will listen about his plans.

The door to a potential deal for Emrod was opened by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Are its ambitions pie in the sky? It's too soon to know but, just days ago, Emrod demonstrated its technology in Munich to potential partners and investors from around the world. They included Europe's leading aeronautics company, Airbus Defence and Space, which hosted the demonstration and then boasted about it on its website, and the European Space Agency.

The door to a potential deal was opened by Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods, who had met Airbus' head of R&D, Nicole Dreyer-Langlet, in Berlin in June to convey the message that the technology is safe, real, and has the Government's backing.

Also at both meetings was Cristiano Marantes, chief executive of Ara Ake, previously the New Energy Development Centre, in New Plymouth. The centre was opened by the Government in 2019 with $47 million of working capital to compensate for its ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration permits.

Capturing sunlight

Emrod claims to be the first in the world to have successfully demonstrated the commercial viability of power beaming over a long distance, helping to turn Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla's wireless power-transmission vision of 100 years ago into reality.

For now, its ambitions are focused on wireless transmission on planet Earth. But one day, it hopes to be able to reach for the stars.

According to Airbus, space-based solar power could offer Europe and other parts of the world "huge potential" to tap into a renewable energy source - the sun - and therefore help reduce carbon emissions from less green forms of energy.

On its website, former International Space Station scientist Jean-Dominique Coste, who now works for Airbus, is quoted as saying that the underlying principle is quite simple: "The potential of the technology is to capture sunlight and then beam it wirelessly." Receivers on Earth would then feed this power into existing grids or redistribute it wirelessly to remote areas (see explainer below).

Emrod claims to be the first in the world to demonstrate the commercial viability of power beaming over a long distance, helping to turn inventor Nikola Tesla's vision of 100 years ago into reality.

The advantages, it is claimed, are obvious: outside the Earth's atmosphere, the sun's light is available 24 hours a day and is about 50 per cent more intense. This means that a solar panel orbiting the Earth could produce significantly more electricity than a similar-sized one on the ground.

Power beaming also has the potential to be much more efficient, and less costly, than other distribution systems such as cables.

"Power-beaming technologies would enable the creation of new energy networks in the sky and could help solve the energy problem," says Coste. "They would enable countries to fully control and distribute their energy where needed, independently."

Another Airbus employee, Yoann Thueux, confirms that Emrod is being taken seriously: "Now that we have successfully tested the key bricks of a future space-based solar power system on a small scale for the first time, we are ready to take power beaming to the next level."

Unsurprisingly, Kushnir was jubilant. "It's a huge milestone for our team and only just the beginning," he posted on LinkedIn.

Sustainable solution

Few Kiwis seem to realise it, but New Zealand is a global leader in wireless power, largely thanks to two University of Auckland engineering professors, John Boys and Grant Covic, who were the first in the world to develop the materials and controls necessary to commercialise the idea behind Tesla's original induction coil.

It was a group of University of Auckland students who went on to pioneer wireless charging for consumer devices such as phones - technology that was bought by Apple in 2017 for a sum believed to be well north of $100m.

Where Emrod is pushing the envelope is in developing long-range wireless power transmission. It has already secured 15 patents and has developed and lab-tested a small-scale prototype that managed to beam power over 36 metres. A separate project is under way to beam energy from a solar farm in the North Island to a client several kilometres away.

Also on Kushnir's radar is a sustainable energy solution for Stewart Island/Rakiura, which is totally dependent on diesel generators and LPG. He estimates Emrod will be able to beam power there from the mainland for 46 cents per kilowatt hour (currently 60c), with the added bonus of being able to eliminate 820 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

"I thought after I sold my last start-up business that it was now time to pay back society for the benefits I have enjoyed," Kushnir told Space Cafe Radio in Berlin in March. "In my travels, I saw societies that don't have access to cheap energy that developed countries take for granted. Everybody wants them to be able to access the internet, but they need cheap power to charge their phones and laptops.

Also on Kushnir's radar is a sustainable energy solution for Stewart Island/Rakiura, which is totally dependent on diesel generators and LPG. Photo / Matt Jones

"I went back to first principles and asked, why does Tonga have to spend 20 per cent of its GDP on importing diesel fuel to run generators? The answer was while there is plenty of sun and wind energy available, small islands can't afford the infrastructure and cabling. That's where wireless transmission came from. It wasn't a question of storage; I had to rethink how energy moves."

Other potential applications could include powering cell towers, reducing the hurdles associated with installing power lines and cables, replacing costly infrastructure over difficult terrain, and supplying power during disasters.

"Since announcing our proof of concept and first partnership, we have received an influx of interest from around the world, including from local and multinational utilities, government agencies, renewable developers, cell-tower providers, mining companies, tech integrators and direct consumers," Kushnir says.

Airbus also sees the potential to eventually involve aircraft. "This could in fact be a game-changer for aircraft, with the potential to extend the range, reduce the weight, but also to relay power to other places, managing energy like data. This has raised a lot of interest in the energy sector," says Coste on the Airbus website.

Eye-rolling proposal

Emrod's chief scientist, Ray Simpkin, is an expert in electromagnetics, microwave engineering and materials science, who in 2020 received a lifetime achievement award from Science New Zealand for his contribution to various technological breakthroughs.

He admits he was initially sceptical about power beaming. When Kushnir first approached him about doing a feasibility study, he held the role of Distinguished Scientist at government agency Callaghan Innovation. "Greg approached us with this far-fetched idea about beaming solar energy to Earth from satellites in orbit. We kind of rolled our eyes, and I even thought at one stage it defied the laws of physics," Simpkin recalls.

He eventually joined the company, but continues to provide reality checks. "There was a tension between us at the beginning - between an entrepreneur who wanted to conquer the world and a scientist telling him, 'Well, that is not really possible.'"

A facilitator was appointed to resolve their differences and they quickly realised there were other terrestrial applications for the technology. Then along came the country's largest electricity distributor, Powerco, as a development partner, and within six weeks, they had developed a prototype - in typical Kiwi fashion. As lead guitarist in Coromandel rock band Crimson Coast, Simpkin first demonstrated the concept could work by plugging his amplifier into the receiving antenna's 230-volt outlet and belting out some slide riffs on his Gibson Les Paul.

The Emrod team, with CEO Greg Kushnir and chief scientist Ray Simpkin in the centre. Photo / Emrod

Although Simpkin now agrees space-based solar power is the "big end game", he sees terrestrial transmission as being more easily achievable in the meantime. "It's easier, despite some challenges. We've built a prototype that works, and we know how to scale it up."

In fact, Emrod's sole attempt to stage an upscaled 200m outdoor demo powered from a solar array, in a roadside farm paddock at Brixton, New Plymouth, had to be abandoned when the church-sized temporary shelter was nearly wrecked in a gale. The equipment inside then had to be packed up and airfreighted to Munich for the Airbus demonstration. The outdoor trial, using a bigger prototype (Kushnir declines to reveal the proposed performance specifications), won't resume until probably next year. Where and when will depend on funding, he says.

Images on Emrod's website showing equipment operating in different terrain scenarios are only graphic illustrations at this point, and development partner Power­co remains cautious. In a statement to the Listener, Powerco's general manager of strategy and engineering, Ryno Verster, says it is committed to continuing to collaborate with the company on further developing the prototype.

"This will involve future opportunities to observe the technology in the field, but at this stage, no further demonstrations are scheduled. Before applying the wireless technology on its networks, Powerco will require Emrod to demonstrate how the real-life challenges are met. In particular, it will have to be shown that it can work over long distances, at a high power output. It also needs to be proven to be safe to use around people and animals."

Should Emrod be able to show this, the technology has "great potential", says Verster. "As a successful demonstration of the practical application of the technology is likely still some time away, Powerco is not yet considering how Emrod's technology would integrate with its network."

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund, which plans to invest $5 billion in a huge offshore wind farm in the South Taranaki Bight, has also shown interest in Emrod's technology. But, according to fund spokesman Conor Roberts, it is in the "very early investigation stage".

The idea of building a solar power plant in space has been around since the 1960s. Photo / Guillermo Ferla, Unsplash

"[We] can't comment on its eventual applicability should the project go ahead, but it is great to see new and exciting technologies come on stream that could help with the energy transition," says Roberts.

Space race beckons

The idea of building a solar power plant in space has been around since the 1960s, but the main stumbling block has always been the costs likely to be involved.

Until now, most scientists have envisioned giant solar power stations circling the Earth and beaming the power down. On its website, Airbus acknowledges that power-beaming satellites would need to be about 2km wide to accommodate enough solar panels to produce the same amount of power as a nuclear power plant.

Assembling all these panels would require a lot of very expensive trips by very expensive rockets. But there is another possibility, says Emrod: generating sustainable power on Earth, then beaming it up to a network of satellites it describes as a "worldwide energy matrix". The "matrix" would redistribute the power to anywhere there was a receiver, either on the ground or in the air, in a similar way to how data is distributed today.

Because the satellites wouldn't require any solar panels, they would be lighter and cheaper to launch into space, says Emrod's chief marketing officer, Natalie Robinson. The network would also unlock many more locations to produce renewable energy. "It will be safe for aircraft and birds, with the same safety and shutdown mechanisms as we have developed for our [proposed] terrestrial transmission with Powerco. We are very excited about this concept. We see it as a linked constellation of satellites, similar to Starlink."

The concept grew from an early belief by Kushnir that the cost of assembling solar power satellites in space could be prohibitive. "It's just easier and cheaper to build more solar arrays on the ground," he told science magazine New Atlas in 2020.

But as the cost of launching rockets has come down, and as concerns about climate change have increased, a new international space race has developed. In April, more than 50 British technology organisations launched the UK Space Energy Initiative, with the aim of having a demonstrator in orbit by about 2035. The following month, US space agency Nasa announced it was also re-examining space-based solar power.

The agency's Nikolai Joseph told a space development conference: "The elephant in the room is launch costs, and launch has become significantly more accessible. That completely changes the way we look at this."

China is believed to be two years ahead of its 2030 schedule for deploying an operational satellite designed to harness solar power, and Russia, India, Korea and Japan are also said to be exploring the concept.

'A realistic strategy'

Is there a danger that Emrod could be the next Martin Jetpack - another Kiwi invention that also attracted the world's attention, but ultimately fell to Earth?

Ara Ake's Marantes says he'd like to believe Emrod has the potential to develop something that can be used to beam power from the sun. "But it's massive technology," he says. "Will they ever be able to do it? I am hopeful."

Robinson says the company aims to be orbital testing within five years, and believes the first system could be operational within a decade.

Kushnir also remains optimistic. "If you want to do something extraordinary, it requires taking risks," he says. "If you find something valuable, there is bound to be competition eventually. What's important is building a sound strategy based on reality and being proactive in this strategy rather than reactive."

Emrod expects its initial revenue to come from direct equipment sales, and maintenance contracts with energy-distribution companies and other organisations working on sustainable-energy projects. Once it has demonstrated that its technology is commercially scalable, it hopes to begin selling it through third-party distribution channels.

It is still aiming for the stars. But right now, it is mostly focused on raising more money from investors.

Even at a terrestrial level, long-range wireless power is going to be an expensive pursuit, Simpkin concedes. "We have support from government grants, and some crowd funding, but Greg is the main funder. We could do with a lot more."

Powerbeaming: How it works

How does Emrod manage to send electricity through the air? Basically, it converts the electricity into a narrow beam of microwaves, which it transmits through the air to a receiver, which converts the microwaves back into electricity. The name "Emrod" is a mix of "electromagnetic" energy and the "rod"-like beam.

Emrod testing has been using the industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) band of the radio spectrum under a temporary licence. It claims to have achieved "around 60 per cent" signal strength in the 36m lab test and "close to 100 per cent" in computer modelling over much longer distances.

Sixty per cent signal strength is already good enough for commercial viability in some circumstances, such as reaching remote areas, says Greg Kushnir.

Kushnir insists powerbeaming will not be affected by stormy weather and cannot harm humans, birds or helicopters. Photo / Jakub Pabis, Unsplash

He insists the system will not be affected by stormy weather and cannot harm humans, birds or helicopters. Emrod's technology uses a curtain of low-power lasers to protect the beam. If any solid object, such as a bird, enters the curtain, it switches the power off instantly until the intrusion has gone. A battery can be used on the receiving side of the system to ensure continuous supply.

Power beaming has been tried before, but mainly for military applications, or for use in outer space. In 1975, Nasa used microwaves to send 34kW of electricity 1.6km - a record that still stands. In April this year, the US Navy claimed to have beamed 1.6kW of power over 1km. However, the technology has not yet been developed for commercial use.

Emrod says its terrestrial system is likely to range up to 40km, as long as there is line of sight between the transmitter and the receiving antenna. This can be extended using passive relays, which can also steer it in a new direction.

Both the transmitter and receiver look a little like large flat-screen TVs. "Essentially, it's the metamaterials that, once they absorb wave energy, do something with it, and in our case, it converts electromagnetic energy back to electricity," says Kushnir. "You can design them to absorb electromagnetic radiation and turn it into heat, or electricity, or make it go away. It's essentially stealth technology - that's what it's been used for in the military."

A 1sq m transmitter could send about 10kW for about 10m, but a 40sq m transmitter could give a range of about 30km - more than most companies would need for the vast majority of applications, he says.

"As with any new transformative technology, there will always be sceptics. All we can do is rely on solid science and engineering, listen to the public and address their concerns."

The serial entrepreneur

Like other Kiwi success stories such as space company Rocket Lab and biotech firm LanzaTech, Emrod got its start in a former Department of Scientific and Industrial Research lab in Parnell, Auckland, now known as Outset Ventures.

Greg Kushnir has been vigorously promoting the company since getting funding from Callaghan Innovation in 2019. It has so far received Callaghan grants worth just over $880,000. NZ's largest electricity distributor, Powerco, has chipped in an unknown sum, while Ara Ake has contributed $250,000. But most of its funding has come from Kushnir, who is Emrod's sole shareholder.

Emrod's Greg Kushnir: "If you want to do something extraordinary, it requires taking risks." Photo / Emrod

The serial entrepreneur (this is his 10th start-up) has made millions from his ventures, which range from online gaming, to crypto asset management, to software manufacturing. As well as starting Emrod, he is the founder and a managing partner of investment company Peregrine Pacific.

He could have retired at a young age, but thrives on solving big problems and is used to getting investors to back them. Last year, he also raised $1m for Emrod through a crowd-funding campaign on investment platform Republic.

Kushnir has been invited to speak on US and German tech podcasts and to international energy and engineering conferences, and has been interviewed by international publications, including the Economist and Popular ­Mechanics. In September, he spoke at a global energy conference in Berlin.

Born in Russia, he emigrated as a child to Israel, where he completed his bachelor of computer sciences degree. He did his Masters in the US, but moved to New Zealand to do a PhD in mathematics at the University of Waikato.

He abandoned his doctorate when a venture capitalist offered some serious funding to back his first start-up. That took him back to Israel for seven years, where his ventures eventually earned him enough money to move back to Aotearoa and get involved in Ice Angels, an organisation for multimillionaires who want to invest in start-ups.

He concedes there is more money and appetite in Israel for what he is trying to do, but is grateful for the local support he has received. The decision to stay in New Zealand was also a personal one.

"My wife and I fell in love with this country and decided this is where we wanted to live and raise our family. I'm proud to be building Emrod as a New Zealand-founded company. But without Callaghan Innovation's support, it wouldn't have been feasible to advance this start-up in New Zealand."