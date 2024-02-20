Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

S&P Global says local councils’ credit risk is rising

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Wellington Water workers respond to a burst water main in the central city last year. S&P says the credit outlook for several councils has turned negative, based on their increased infrastructure needs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Water workers respond to a burst water main in the central city last year. S&P says the credit outlook for several councils has turned negative, based on their increased infrastructure needs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ratings agency S&P Global says the credit risk for New Zealand’s local councils is rising, based on their increased infrastructure needs.

The agency revised the outlooks for the long-term ratings of 15 councils and two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business