Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

S&P downgrades $3.2b landlord Kiwi Property Group from stable to negative

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Clive Mackenzie, chief executive, Kiwi Property talks build-to-rent apartments and office space development at Sylvia Park. Video / Michael Craig

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded the outlook for New Zealand’s biggest listed landlord which is selling assets but the company did not express disappointment with the re-rating and said change was afoot.

S&P said Kiwi

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business