Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Southern Cross Healthcare wins final round in Epsom development battle

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Southern Cross Hospitals' Epsom site, about to be expanded. Photo / Supplied

Southern Cross Hospitals' Epsom site, about to be expanded. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand’s biggest independent healthcare network has won the final round of a case where neighbours opposed it knocking down or removing several houses to expand its Epsom base.

Southern Cross Healthcare won a costs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business