Sky City Adelaide. Photo / Supplied

SkyCity Entertainment Group said South Australia's gaming regulator will undertake an independent review of its Adelaide casino as part of a wider look into the sector.

NZX-listed SkyCity said it would fully cooperate with the Consumer and Business Services review and any requests for information and documents.

Consumer and Business Services said it had appointed Brian Martin QC to undertake the review of Sky City Adelaide.

"In light of interstate inquiries into various casino operations, South Australia's Liquor and Gambling regulator is commissioning an independent review of casino operations in South Australia," the state agency said.

Commissions of Inquiry have been undertaken in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia into the casinos operating or proposing to operate in those states.

A further inquiry is about to start in Queensland.

Liquor and Gambling Commissioner Dini Soulio said inquiries to date had highlighted "significant failings" on the part of Crown Resorts as operators of Crown Casinos.

"In addition, Star Entertainment Group is the subject of a current inquiry in NSW, where significant failings have been identified.

"A number of the matters raised to date extend beyond any one organisation and point instead to broader systemic issues within the casino industry," Soulio said.

As a result, an investigation would be undertaken by Martin "to ensure that the way that SkyCity operates demonstrates that the licensee is still suitable to hold the casino licence in South Australia".

Martin has in the past conducted reviews of key criminal justice policies in South Australia including reforms to the handling of major indictable offences and the state's sentencing discount scheme, Soulio said.