Pak'n Save, Countdown and The Warehouse are put to the test to find out where to buy NZ's cheapest groceries. Video / NZ Herald

A consumer advocacy group says shoppers have sent it multiple examples of “dodgy or confusing” supermarket specials.

Consumer NZ is campaigning on supermarket pricing and promotion strategies, and urging shoppers to be vigilant.

It said one example provided was for a “great price” of $13.10 for dog food, listed next to its usual selling price of $12.50.

“And another dog food, priced at $2.79 each, had an ‘extra low’ offer of two for $6,” Consumer NZ added.

Another was cheese on so-called special at $4.90 even though the usual selling price of $4.80 was clearly visible.

“The supermarkets understand the persuasiveness of a ‘special’ or ‘everyday low’ price. Recent Consumer NZ polling found only 5 per cent of respondents don’t bother with specials,” said Consumer NZ’s Gemma Rasmussen.

“As well as the examples of dodgy specials, we have been contacted by some shoppers who regularly cross-check their receipts and frequently find they’ve been charged more than the advertised price,” Rasmussen said.

“It’s important the supermarkets are honest with shoppers about their pricing. Shoppers should be able to confidently compare products and know they are getting a good deal when purchasing a product on special.”

The group said shoppers should take care to check they’ll pay the right price.

“We urge shoppers to check their receipts and let the supermarket know about any price discrepancies they find. Some supermarkets may refund the item in full if you are charged incorrectly.”

The Consumer NZ campaign comes amid widespread concerns about the cost of living, inflation, and a possible recession.

Shoppers at a supermarket in London last month, when inflation rose to 10.1 per cent. Photo / AP

Stats NZ data released this week showed retail card spending in December dropped for the first time in nine months.

Consumers nationwide were spending less on retail, except for food and drinks.