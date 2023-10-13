A trade union says strikes are off at The Warehouse and Westpac after both companies made new proposals.

The highly unusual bank strike involved an estimated 850 staff taking action in August.

But First Union organiser Bill Bradford today said some breakthroughs had been achieved.

“Westpac, we’ve had a settlement we’re taking out to members. On The Warehouse ... basically, we’ve got some tidying up to do, but we’re close.”

Bradford said union members would meet over the coming weeks to vote.

Disagreements over working conditions and pay for unionised staff at The Warehouse led to strikes.

He said he could not disclose details of the proposed agreements until members had voted.

“We’ve got movement. It’s like all collective agreements, they’re never 100 per cent what you want.”

But he added: “In both cases, we’re in a better position.”

Pay and workload had been points of contention between the union and The Warehouse.

Westpac's unionised workers went on strike in August, some gathering outside the bank's Auckland headquarters with an inflatable 'Capitalist pig'. Photo / Dean Purcell

First Union previously said a 4 per cent pay rise offer, and zero pay rise offer for new starters, was not good enough from the retailer.

The Warehouse has been approached for comment.

The Warehouse Group previously said strike action was disappointing and the company faced a very challenging trading environment.

Union members at The Warehouse went on strike at two stores in Auckland and Palmerston North on September 1.

Mediated bargaining for the retailer and union members started on October 4.

At Westpac, a 7 per cent pay increase offer over 18 months and a one-off $1000 payment to staff was previously rejected.

Westpac's CEO Catherine McGrath previously said the company accepted some pay adjustments, especially for junior staff, were needed to address inflation or rising living costs.

The bank has been approached for comment.

Westpac CEO Catherine McGrath a few weeks ago said mediation was in place and the company and union at one point had “very different starting points”.

McGrath said the company accepted junior members of staff needed pay adjustments to reflect the cost of living.

A majority of First Union member votes were needed to approve new pay or collective agreement proposals.

An estimated 1000 union members at The Warehouse and 850 at Westpac were eligible to vote on the respective proposals.

Bradford said no further strike action at either company or other places with First Union representation was planned.

“We’re coming into the Christmas period and we hope to get most things cleared out of the way before then.”

John Weekes is online business editor. He has covered courts, politics, crime and consumer affairs. He rejoined the Herald in 2020, previously working at Stuff and News Regional, Australia.