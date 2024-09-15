Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sole traders purposely earning less to avoid GST threshold

By
Junior Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Owning a business for more than 10 years is no easy feat, with a person more likely to live to 100 than to be in operation for a decade. Video / Master Card / Corey Fleming

Over a third of the country’s sole traders are choosing to earn below the median income to avoid passing costs to customers while avoiding the GST threshold, according to a new business survey from accounting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business