Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sold! Hawke's Bay property market's boom continues as houses snapped up

3 minutes to read

2020 is continuing in its trend of being an anomaly for the Hawke's Bay property market. Photo / File

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Sahiban Hyde

The number of properties sold in Hawke's Bay for the month of September was the highest for the month since 2006, statistics reveal.

According to Reinz statistics, the region had a median house price of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.