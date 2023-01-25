Smartshares CEO Hugh Stevens to step down

Hugh Stevens is departing as chief executive of Smartshares. He joined NZX in February 2018. Photo / Supplied

NZX said the chief executive of its Smartshares business, Hugh Stevens, has resigned “to take the next step in his career”.

The exchange’s chief executive Mark Peterson said Stevens led the funds management business through a period of strong growth to the point where it was now an integral part of the group.

Stevens said he was proud to have led the Smartshares team over the past five years, delivering a four-fold increase in funds under management to $8 billion.

“I am confident Smartshares will go from strength to strength in the future,” Stevens said.

Peterson said Stevens had agreed to continue in his role for the next few months to ensure a smooth transition for the team and Smartshares clients.

Smartshares, which has 119,000 customers, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NZX.

The company’s strong performance in 2022 saw it win Research IP Fund Manager of the Year.

Peterson said recruitment for the new Smartshares chief executive would begin shortly.