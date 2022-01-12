Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Business

Small-scale fishermen snagged in Government's tightening quota regulations

8 minutes to read
Crew members on the boat Star of the Sea owned by Grant Robinson catching Hapuku by dahn (drop) line in the Cook Strait August 2021 picture suppleid

Kate MacNamara
By
Kate MacNamara

Business Journalist

This time last year Troy Smith was in the Cook Strait, manning dahn lines from his 15-metre boat, and single-handedly landing and filleting hundreds of hāpuku for some of the best restaurants across Marlborough.

