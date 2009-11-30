Hamilton-based design manufacturing company Simcro has won an award for a revolutionary new sheep drenching system it developed.
The company won the Industry/Skilled Trades category of the international IF Design Awards in Germany.
Simcro's 'Optiline' gun offers a novel way of administering the drench into the sheep's mouth.
The company challenged the design of the traditional pistol-grip style gun, which had not changed from its basic form in 30 years.
Simcro specialises in providing customised animal health delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.
Sheep drench innovation
