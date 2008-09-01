Seasonal workers prove costly

KEY POINTS:

Wine industry employers say a scheme to target staff shortages in the horticulture and viticulture industries is a success but the cost to employers is too high.



Registered employers with the Department of Labour's Recognised Seasonal Employment (RSE) scheme were able to gain temporary entry for workers recruited overseas.



To bring in a RSE worker in, the employer had to pay half the airfare, provide pastoral care, ensure the worker had appropriate accommodation and pay a $3000 fine if a worker absconded. Employers also had to provide weeks of training.



One contractor said employers had to put huge amounts of time into "mothering" the workers.



- NZPA