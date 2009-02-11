Clean, green image boosts value of NZ shellfish

Greenshell exports were worth $204.3m last year.

KEY POINTS:

Growing recognition of the quality of local shellfish and salmon has helped boost the value of exports, Aquaculture New Zealand says.



Greenshell mussel exports in 2008 were worth $204.3 million, compared with $174.5 million the previous year - a rise of 17 per cent - despite volumes dropping 9 per cent to 33,300 tonnes.



Pacific oyster exports fell by 320 tonnes but rose 2 per cent in value to $16.9 million, while salmon exports jumped 7 per cent in volume and 22 per cent in value to $44 million.



Aquaculture New Zealand chief executive Mike Burrell said the result suggested the premium quality of the country's aquaculture products was becoming more valued internationally.



"As the sector rapidly moves towards its target of being a $1 billion industry by 2025, the significance of our environment and clear water becomes even more important," Burrell said.



"The sector recognises that it must maintain its sustainable farming practises and close relationships with relevant health and food safety agencies, councils and communities to ensure its planned growth is not at the expense of the famed quality."



This year would be tough with the economy retracting beyond the benefits gained with the low New Zealand dollar, Burrell said.



"However, the sector is in a good position to manage these difficult times forged from the previous challenging business environment where growth was essentially stymied by the moratorium and lack of incentive for decision-makers," he said.



It was hoped that the recent changes to the Resource Management Act and the independent review of the aquaculture regulatory regime would result in an environment that promoted sustainable growth, he said.