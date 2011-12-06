Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

After 80 years, a family business folds

APNZ
4 mins to read
Val Baker. The Baker family timber processing and sawmill in Katikati is closing after 77 years and four generations. Photo / Abby Gillies

Val Baker. The Baker family timber processing and sawmill in Katikati is closing after 77 years and four generations. Photo / Abby Gillies

A Bay of Plenty family is selling up its Katikati timber processing plant and sawmill after four generations and 77 years in business.

Started in 1934, the business has been a way of life and livelihood for the Baker family, including matriarch Flo Baker, 83, who joined the firm when she married her husband Doug.

Flo, 83, and her daughter Val, 53, have continued to run the operation since his death in 2006, but Flo's poor health and competition from big corporations, which has made business increasingly difficult over the years, are the motivations for the sale.

These days the company is focused on wholesaling rather than retailing, largely because bigger companies such as ITM Building Supplies and PlaceMakers who can offer lower prices, have squeezed them out of the market, they say.

"We've got to have a market and if the big boys have the market, it's very hard. People now want to go to a one-stop-shop. We couldn't keep up with that, says Flo.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There have also been multiple tragedies suffered by the family, who were brought up to be emotionally and physically tough.

At its peak, Baker Timber Supplies manufactured more than one million kiwifruit packing trays a year, supplied thousands of poles for kiwifruit orchards across the Bay of Plenty and employed 20 staff.

Growing up, her parents' lives were consumed by work at the timber mill and their dairy farm, and had little time for the children, says Val.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Flo and Doug would get up early to milk the cows and then be away for work all day, and from age 13 Val would prepare the evening meal before her parents' return.

One of five, Val has been in the business for 35 year, working her way up from "office girl' to taking over as a manager after her dad died. She says all of her siblings have been involved in some way, many because of family loyalty.

At age 15 her brother Lloyd was pulled out of school for two months to run the box factory because Doug was sick and had eight staff working under him.

Working with family was often difficult and as relatives of Ned Kelly on one side and Hone Heke on the other, it's one with "a history of fighting", says Val.

Flo adds, "I don't know that there is anything good about working with family - it's all right when things go sweet".

As well as being hard workers, they are a family who learnt strength from a young age.

As a boy Doug dropped an axe on his foot, splitting his big toe in half.

Rather than make the hour-plus trip to the doctor, his father instead bound it with a sheet, poured kerosene on it and and said to leave it it for seven days, says Flo.

"We were brought up in an era that you were brought up tough."

At the mill and away from it, there have been a series of tragedies for the family.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On March 3 1942, Val's 19-year-old uncle Phillip was clearing scrub with a bulldozer and not realising there was a bank in front of him drove over it. Falling onto his head as the machine tipped over, he was killed instantly.

Her father Doug was also suffered a near-fatal accident while at work.

He was felling a tree at age 18 when it landed across his torso, breaking his pelvis in five places, perforating his spleen and breaking his arm.

"They didn't expect for him to live - never to walk, never to have kids," says Flo.

Yet, against all expectations Doug survived, and with few physical traces of the near-fatal accident.

Sixty years later he had to have his leg amputated below the knee after an infection set in during a routine hospital procedure to have his veins stripped.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It was either amputation or cremation", says Flo.

Doug's father Wally was also affected by tragedy in 1951, when he was returning home from delivering a load of timber with his daughter Jennifer, aged 4, in the passenger seat beside him when her door fell open.

She fell into the path of an oncoming car and was run over and killed.

"It was the generation, we just carried on," says Val.

Duncan Dysart, from real estate agent Bayleys says existing resource consents for timber treatment will transfer with the sale of the land, and any purchaser can have access to previous suppliers and customers if their intention is to continue milling activities.

Alternatively, the property could be redeveloped into an industrial park for new business operations such as storage, transport, manufacturing, engineering, horticulture or rural sector activities, he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business