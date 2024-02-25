Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business: Funk - Young entrepreneurs take on men’s personal hygiene market

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Funk founders Floyd Langdon (left) and Toby Downs.

Funk founders Floyd Langdon (left) and Toby Downs.

At just 18 years of age and fresh out of high school, Toby Downs and Floyd Langdon have already got some heavy backers for their new personal hygiene business, Funk.

Downs talks to the Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business