Funk founders Floyd Langdon (left) and Toby Downs.

At just 18 years of age and fresh out of high school, Toby Downs and Floyd Langdon have already got some heavy backers for their new personal hygiene business, Funk.

Downs talks to the Herald about why the pair got into business and their ambition to provide affordable and tasteful grooming products for men.

What is Funk?

Funk is a vibrant brand for young people, specialising in men’s grooming essentials. We have just launched with an aluminium-free deodorant and atomised cologne, and there are more products on the way.

What motivated you to start the business?

Funk was born out of a desire to offer exciting and tasteful personal grooming products for young men. Our research showed that men’s grooming products on the market were generally overpowering and often produced overseas in ways that weren’t environmentally sustainable. The research also showed that young men wanted to transition from overpowering aerosols to more sophisticated products that didn’t break the bank. We sensed a niche and went for it.

What’s it like being in business at such a young age?

Being young entrepreneurs has its challenges but having incredible backers and supporters like The Prince’s Trust, The Beauty Lab Collective, Dion Nash and others has helped us gain credibility in the industry.

How do you decide on fragrances?

We take inspiration from our own adventures, the latest trends, and what our mates are into. It’s all about finding that perfect scent that screams “Funk!”

Where do you source products from and why?

We prioritise sourcing locally to support our economy and ensure quality control. Our ingredients are carefully selected from reputable suppliers, guaranteeing the freshness and efficacy of our products.

What have you learned about personal hygiene since starting the business?

Let’s just say that when it comes to young men and hygiene it’s often a case of all or nothing ie. au naturel or overpowering spray-ons. We know that this is largely because there isn’t a great deal of choice when it comes to tasteful, current, affordable personal grooming products for men in the 13 to 30 demographic. Personal hygiene isn’t just about staying clean; it’s about feeling fresh and confident.

How have you funded the business to date?

Initially we poured all our savings into Funk. Since then, we’ve been fortunate to receive substantial seed funding from The Prince’s Trust, allowing us to kickstart our venture properly. Additionally, we reinvest profits back into the business to fuel growth and expansion.

How big is the market and what are your growth plans?

The market for male grooming products is huge. We have plans to expand our range, reach new customers, and take Funk to the next level.

How do you come up with price points for Funk?

It’s all about finding that sweet spot between quality and affordability. We crunch the numbers, check out the competition, and make sure our prices are accessible for most people.

What are your biggest challenges this year?

Last year threw us a few curveballs. From navigating supply chain disruptions to tackling unexpected manufacturing delays. It was a rollercoaster ride. But you know what they say, every challenge is just another opportunity in disguise. We’re taking it all in our stride and using these hurdles as fuel to propel Funk even further.

What’s your advice for other budding entrepreneurs?

Don’t be afraid to take the plunge. Do your research, surround yourself with good people and stay true to your vision. You can do it.