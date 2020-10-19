Website of the Year

Small Business: What lockdown meant for cleaning franchise Kiwi Commercial Cleaning

6 minutes to read

The team at Kiwi Commercial Cleaning: operations manager Rihan Salim, microbiologist Angela Behrens and general manager Aston Wells. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Aston Wells, co-founder and general manager of cleaning franchise Kiwi Commercial Cleaning, talks humble beginnings with his late brother, morphing into a franchise and why the company has recently hired a microbiologist.

What does your

