Small business websites offline as Discount Domains hit by ‘network issues’

There is frustration for small business owners amid a major webhosting outage. Image / 123RF

A number of small business websites are offline today - some in the tech community estimate it at thousands - after unspecified “network issues” hit webhosting firm Discount Domains around 8am.

Parent company Free Parking is also suffering issues.

On social media, both tech firms and customers have complained about a lack of communication, and 90-minute-plus wait times for Discount Domains’ support desk.

Sue Hudson, owner of Ellerslie business Renew Skin and Body, took to Facebook to alert customers that her website was down “along with a lot of other poor people who use Discount Domains”.

Hudson later told the Herald she only learned her site was offline when customers alerted her.

With Discount Domain’s own email offline, she tried to reach the firm by phone.

“I gave up after an hour and a half,” she said.

The small business owner said she would be dropping Discount Domains for another web host, once she could reach them.

Around 11.30am, Discount Domains posted a brief network status message, saying: “We are currently experiencing issues with our Discount Domains customer portal and Nameserver services. Our engineers are aware of the situation and are investigating the issue.”

Free Parking’s network status page led to a 404 error.

In the absence of any detailed explanation, the tech community speculated on Geekzone, Reddit and social media about a possible ransomware or DDoS attack, but there was no clear indication of the cause.

With phones jammed and many of their own online systems offline, Discount Domains and Free Parking could not be immediately reached for comment.

“It looks like Discount Domains is on fire this morning,” web developer Ian Simpson posted to X, in a typical comment.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.