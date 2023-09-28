Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business websites offline as Discount Domains hit by ‘network issues’

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
There is frustration for small business owners amid a major webhosting outage. Image / 123RF

There is frustration for small business owners amid a major webhosting outage. Image / 123RF

A number of small business websites are offline today - some in the tech community estimate it at thousands - after unspecified “network issues” hit webhosting firm Discount Domains around 8am.

Parent company Free Parking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business