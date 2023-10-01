Josh Rippin founded Waltyn Workwear after working at Zuru in Shenzen, China.

Josh Rippin used to joke about starting his own construction workwear brand on-site doing labouring jobs while he was a student at the University of Auckland.

With the help of a Prime Minister push and billion-dollar toy business Zuru, he started Waltyn Workwear in July last year.

He’s now turned hi-vis gear into a high-growth business, counting major construction companies as customers. But, the journey hasn’t been without challenges.

What is your business?

Waltyn is a performance workwear brand that has been designed for New Zealand’s harshest conditions.

How did you come up with the idea and what were you doing at the time?

While at school, I used to do odd jobs off Student Job Search - with one of those jobs cleaning up a backyard prior to home being put on the market. As it turned out, the property owner owned a large residential building company in Wellington and offered me a job on his crew. While labouring, I became frustrated with kit that was poor fitting, didn’t go the distance and would wear out after a few washes. I used to joke that one day I’d have my own workwear brand - feels very full circle seeing people wearing the Waltyn range out and about now!

What (or who) gave you the skills and confidence to start your business?

When I was 21, I was fortunate enough to be awarded the Prime Minister’s Scholarship to Shenzhen, China, where I interned at Zuru. This opportunity allowed for full immersion into the culture and allowed me to develop an understanding of manufacturing end-to-end. These experiences have been critical in guiding the development of Waltyn from a product development and innovation stand point.

How much has your business grown since you started?

Waltyn is in a huge growth phase having recently been core ranged across Mitre 10 stores nationwide, while supplying workwear to a number of established businesses such as Mansons TCLM, Haydn & Rollett and Stride Property. We are growing at double digits month on month.

What’s surprised you most about the journey to start and operate your own business?

Everything takes longer than you expect. Whether it is sampling new products or ordering raw materials, build in sufficient buffer to best ensure things run to schedule!

What’s the major focus for your business right now?

Waltyn’s major focus is the expansion of our business-to-business footprint across New Zealand while continuing to refine the product range to remain cutting-edge.

What challenges are you experiencing in business at the moment?

We’re experiencing extended lead times when ordering materials and scheduling manufacturing runs, meaning we have to be spot on with our forecasting and demand planning.

Where do you see Waltyn in five years time?

The ultimate goal is to build one of the world’s leading workwear brands, utilising some of New Zealand’s best talent to make it happen.

What advice would you give to others thinking of starting their own business?

Think big, start small and learn fast.

Madison Reidy is the host of New Zealand’s only financial markets show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.