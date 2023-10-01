Voyager 2023 media awards

Small business: Tradie gear inspired by billion-dollar business

Madison Reidy
By
3 mins to read
Josh Rippin founded Waltyn Workwear after working at Zuru in Shenzen, China.

Josh Rippin used to joke about starting his own construction workwear brand on-site doing labouring jobs while he was a student at the University of Auckland.

With the help of a Prime Minister push and

