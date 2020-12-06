Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Small Business: The Auckland firm championing Brazilian acai in New Zealand

5 minutes to read

Riversea imports acai berries from the Amazon region of Brazil. Photo / Getty Images

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

Businessman and tennis coach Pablo Lemos, originally from Brazil, talks setting up an import and retail business to bring acai to New Zealand and the next chapter in the Auckland business' journey as it partners

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.